WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Start Times, How to Watch and Full Card
Rematch between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles among th in Glasgow.
The OVO Hydro in Scotland plays host to WWE's second Clash at the Castle event on Saturday, with a hero's homecoming set to be in store for the event's headline act.
Topping the bill in Glasgow will be Scottish native Drew McIntyre's attempt to claim the World Heavyweight Championship title from current champ Damian Priest.
The stacked bill also includes a hotly anticipated rematch between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, with the encounter set to be an "I Quit" match.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: When and where?
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 takes place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, July 15. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 7 p.m. BST local time in the UK, making it an 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET start in the US. In Australia, the Clash of The Castle 2024 begins at 4 a.m. AEST on Sunday.
Full WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 card
- World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Undisputed WWE Championship ("I Quit" Match): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
- WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
Livestream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in the US
Peacock is now the home of WWE's premium live events, including Saturday's action from Scotland. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.
NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all WWE premium live events. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year.
Livestream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in the UK
If you're in the UK, you have two options for watching Clash at the Castle 2024.
You can tune in via dedicated wrestling service WWE Network or via TNT Sports pay-per-view.
WWE Network
Showing Clash at the Castle 2024
WWE Network costs £10 per month and gives you access to every WWE Premium Live Event - including WrestleMania - and thousands of hours of on-demand shows.
Live coverage from Glasgow starts on TNT Sports PPV at 7 p.m. BST.
You'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay.
Livestream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in Canada
Canadian wrestling fans looking to watch this event can catch all the action live via Sportsnet.
Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$180 per year.
Livestream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in Australia
If you're in Australia, you'll be able to watch the action from Scotland on Binge.
A Binge subscription starts at AU$10 a month.
Tips for streaming WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.