WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Start Times, How to Watch and Full Card

The OVO Hydro in Scotland plays host to WWE's second Clash at the Castle event on Saturday, with a hero's homecoming set to be in store for the event's headline act.

Topping the bill in Glasgow will be Scottish native Drew McIntyre's attempt to claim the World Heavyweight Championship title from current champ Damian Priest.

The stacked bill also includes a hotly anticipated rematch between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, with the encounter set to be an "I Quit" match.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: When and where?



WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 takes place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, July 15. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 7 p.m. BST local time in the UK, making it an 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET start in the US. In Australia, the Clash of The Castle 2024 begins at 4 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Full WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 card

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre



Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Undisputed WWE Championship ("I Quit" Match): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles



Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven



Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable



Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark



Livestream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in the US

Peacock is now the home of WWE's premium live events, including Saturday's action from Scotland. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

Peacock Watch WWE in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all WWE premium live events. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in the UK

If you're in the UK, you have two options for watching Clash at the Castle 2024.

You can tune in via dedicated wrestling service WWE Network or via TNT Sports pay-per-view.

WWE Network WWE Network Showing Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE Network costs £10 per month and gives you access to every WWE Premium Live Event - including WrestleMania - and thousands of hours of on-demand shows.





TNT Sports TNT Sports PPV Watch Clash at the Castle for £15 Live coverage from Glasgow starts on TNT Sports PPV at 7 p.m. BST. You'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay. See at TNT Sports

Livestream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in Canada

Canadian wrestling fans looking to watch this event can catch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in Australia

