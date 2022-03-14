Wrestler Scott Hall, AKA Razor Ramon, Dies at Age 63

Scott Hall, a hall of fame professional wrestler who performed in the WWE under the ring-name Razor Ramon, died on Monday at the age of 63. Hall suffered three heart attacks over the weekend and was placed on life support. His family opted to turn off life support and Hall died soon after.
Hall began wrestling in 1984 but rose to prominence after signing to the WWE in 1992, using the name Razor Ramon. His character, loosely based on Tony Montana from Scarface, was a Cuban American heel, or bad guy. Soon the Razor Ramon character became so popular with fans he turned face. His ladder match against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania X is often referred to as one of the greatest professional wrestling matches of all time.
But Hall's biggest impact was felt in WCW, a rival promotion to the WWE. His move heralded the beginning of the "Monday Night Wars" ratings battle between the two wrestling giants. Hall's switch, alongside fellow pro wrestler Kevin Nash, sent ripples through the wrestling business and kickstarted a brand new era of success for WCW. His onscreen faction with Nash and Hulk Hogan, called the NWO or the New World Order, was one of the most memorable and influential storylines in professional wrestling history, pushing the boundaries of what was possible in a televised wrestling show
Tributes from fellow wrestlers have been rolling in.
"I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him," said his former tag team partner Kevin Nash.
As Hall once said, "bad times don't last, but bad guys do."