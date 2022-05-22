'Worst Song Ever': TikTok Reacts to the Ice Cream Song From 'Doctor Strange 2'

A seconds-long scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -- in which two boys belt a song about ice cream -- has sparked some passionate reactions on TikTok.

The scene has taken some heat on the platform, but plenty of others have also come to the dessert-themed song's defense. Let's get into it.

Warning: An out-of-key duet (and of course, spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) lie ahead.

There's a lot to cover when it comes to Sam Raimi's horror-tinged superhero blockbuster Doctor Strange 2. For the purposes of this article, you need to know that the movie's main antagonist is Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, who's played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Wanda wants to live permanently with "her" children, twin boys Tommy and Billy, who exist in other universes, but not her own. At one point in the film, she uses a dark magical ability called dream-walking to temporarily take over the body of a Wanda in another reality. The children that belong to that Wanda don't realize what's happened, and they call their mother over to show her something.

Despite the villainous path Wanda took to get here, this is a poignant moment. She's finally able to convene with the kids she clearly loves and feels a motherly connection toward. The viewer is watching closely to see what happens next.

Turns out, it's an incredibly off-tune duet about ice cream.

"We like ice cream, like every child should. We promise to be good," the boys belt in unison, hoping to convince Wanda to give them the treat.

Over on TikTok, some have given the song a brutal review. "Me leaving AMC after hearing the worst duet ever in cinematic history," wrote one user in a TikTok that's since gained more than 270,000 likes. A TikTok sound used in the video dubs it the "worst song ever."

Another posted a video clip from the AMC show Breaking Bad with text that says, "The writers of Doctor Strange crafting the cringiest song I've ever heard." (They followed up in the comments, saying, "No hate to the actors though.")

Plenty of other users, however, have defended the kids' duet. "This scene was fine, and kids do that lol," wrote one user in the comments. "It wasn't even bad," wrote another.

If you're interested in hearing more about what TikTok is saying about the ice cream song, here are some more videos (and comments) that dig into it. Doctor Strange 2 -- dessert-themed songs and all -- has crossed half a billion dollars at the worldwide box office... So I guess they have the last laugh.

Cue the 'Toks

"My gf looking at me during this scene, after I spent the last four months hyping up Multiverse of Madness as the best thing since oreos and milk." (The TikTok's creator adds, "Zero hate directed towards the child actors. They had to do what was needed to secure the bag.")

This viewer hilariously ranked all the lyrics.

The ice cream song: A "monstrosity."

And finally, an ice cream song defender.

