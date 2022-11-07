Wordle Now Has an Editor Who Picks the Daily Word

The New York Times has appointed an editor to oversee its puzzle game Wordle. Starting Monday, Wordle's daily answer will be chosen from "a Times-curated word list" and will be programmed and tested like the Times' Spelling Bee and the Crossword, the publication said.

"It will finally be our fault if Wordle is harder," the Times said in a post Monday, in reference to user complaints that the puzzle immediately became harder when Wordle was acquired by The New York Times in January for a sum "in the low seven figures."

The Times added that Wordle's gameplay won't change and that its answers will come from the same basic dictionary of answer words, "with some editorial adjustments" to keep the game focused on "vocabulary that's fun, accessible, lively and varied."

