'Wonder Woman 3' Reportedly Loses Director Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 3 may have just lost its director.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two Wonder Woman movies starring Gal Gadot, has reportedly walked away from the threequel after rejecting Warner Bros. Discovery's notes on her treatment, according to The Wrap Thursday.

On Wednesday, it was reported that new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had turned down Jenkins' and co-writer Geoff Johns' treatment for the new movie. Gunn then took to Twitter on Thursday to say of the report that, "some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not."

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

On Thursday, The Wrap reported that Gunn and Safran weren't responsible for the decision not to move forward with Wonder Woman 3 in its current iteration. Instead, it was Warner Bros. Film Group Co-Chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy who didn't think the treatment worked. However, Gunn and Safran reportedly agreed with the assessment.

In response, Jenkins has reportedly chosen not to present a new treatment and will walk away from the project.

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before the reports, Gadot tweeted on Tuesday that she was "grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU.The fans.Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

At the end of October, it was announced that Gunn and Safran would spearhead DC Studios, a reorganized division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, which replaces DC Films, are reportedly meeting in the coming weeks to determine the futures of Man of Steel 2, Aquaman and The Flash, scheduled to be released June 16.

However, Matt Reeves' Batman universe, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, is reportedly likely to remain untouched. Reeves in the process of writing a sequel to The Batman and launching two spinoff series, including The Penguin.