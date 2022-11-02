Women's Sports Are Getting More Airtime With Dedicated Network

The Women's Sports Network went live on Wednesday, bringing viewers access to leagues including the Women's National Basketball Association, Ladies Professional Golf Association, US Ski and Snowboard, Street League Skateboarding, Premier Hockey Federation, Women's Football Alliance and World Surf League.

The new network will carry live games, tournaments and events and also feature original documentaries on athletes and leagues. A show called Game On will provide news and interviews with athletes and is hosted by former Harlem Globetrotter Crissa Jackson, sports reporter Taylor Felix, coach Jenna Bandy and sports reporter Jess Lucero.

"There is a voracious appetite for coverage of women's sports, and the Women's Sports Network has assembled the strongest leadership and talent in the industry to make a significant commitment to this network and women's sports coverage," ESPN reporter and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Carol Stiff said in a statement.

The network will also create "more commercial opportunities for athletes, their leagues, and the industry at large," a press release said, citing a University of Southern California and Purdue University study last year that found just 5% of all sports media coverage focuses on women's sports.

The network is available on Amazon Freevee, FuboTV, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Local Now, Plex, Sports.tv, Tubi and Xumo.

