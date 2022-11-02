'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie is Getting a Theatrical Release, Report Says

Remember the Winnie the Pooh horror movie everyone was talking about? As the adorable bear and chums entered the public domain, it was revealed this summer that a film studio has made a slasher film featuring the beloved childhood characters. The trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey revealed that it's a long way from the Disney version.

It's also getting a one-day US theatrical release on Feb. 15, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday. It'll come to theaters in the UK, Canada and Mexico as well, according to THR, with similar releases planned for other regions.

The film stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor and Chris Cordell as Piglet. Rhys Frake-Waterfield wrote and directed the low-budget film from UK-based Jagged Edge Productions, which was shot in England and tells the story of what happened to Winnie the Pooh and Piglet after Christopher Robin goes off to college. The trailer shows Christopher journeying back to the Hundred Acre Wood to find his childhood friends have turned feral, as they set out to terrorize a group of holiday makers.

After the film gained a huge amount of attention, the director said it was being rushed through post-production.

While the lovable bear is probably best known from Disney animated films and series, the original 1926 source novel by A.A. Milne entered the public domain at the start of this year. Pooh is now free for any creators to use in their stories, like Sherlock Holmes, Dracula and Robin Hood. As long as you don't use elements of the story or character owned or added by Disney since 1961, you can make your own stories featuring the adorable kids' favorite. And they can be as gory as you like, apparently.

Distributor Fathom Events didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the theatrical release.