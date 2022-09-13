iOS 16 Is Here Disney D23 Expo: Everything Announced iPhone 14 vs. 13 iPhone 14 Preorder Deals $200 Off Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Best Wi-Fi Speakers Apple TV Plus: Best Movies Roku Software Update
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

Wild 'Babylon' Trailer Throws Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Into Hollywood Chaos

Damien Chazelle's Tinseltown epic promises sex, drugs and jazz in a frenzied teaser.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

Once upon a time, Hollywood was full of sex and drugs and wild parties. The trailer for new movie Babylon showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie diving into a whirlwind of jazz age chaos (which includes fighting a rattlesnake, apparently).

The co-stars of Quentin Tarantino's Once upon a time In Hollywood return to Tinseltown for another period piece, this time set in the 1920s. Oscar-winning writer and director Damien Chazelle is in charge of a cast including Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Jeff Garlin.

Babylon shimmies into selected theaters on December 25 with a wider release in January 2023

Watch more on Paramount Plus
See at Paramount+

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos