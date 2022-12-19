'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to SNL Parody of Her

Now that the latest White Lotus vacation has run its course, everyone just wants more Jennifer Coolidge.

On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Chloe Fineman impersonates the one and only Coolidge in a skit called Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff. The parody sees Fineman hilariously weigh in on various holiday items as Coolidge, and she really gets the voice and facial expressions.

"Oh look at this, a big sock full of gifts," Fineman says. "You know, the ultimate stocking stuffer … is a foot."

Fineman's Coolidge doesn't find everything as charming as the stocking.

"Mmm, a big cup of eggnog," Fineman says. "Kinda weird."

After the show aired, the real Coolidge stepped in with a holiday take -- Fineman nailed her impression.

"Wow! A massive thanks to @NBCSNL!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist Chloe Fineman with your hilarious imitation!!" Coolidge wrote in a tweet Sunday.

Wow! A massive thanks to @NBCSNL!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist Chloe Fineman with your hilarious imitation!! 💕❤️💕💕❤️💕 https://t.co/YVblbFDnoy — Jennifer Coolidge (@JENCOOLIDGE) December 18, 2022

Coolidge also congratulated the new cast members on the show, saying she "tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it," before wishing everyone a happy holidays.

In addition to starring in The White Lotus, Coolidge has appeared in movies like Best in Show, Legally Blonde and American Pie. She scored an Emmy for her portrayal of Tanya in the White Lotus' first season.

Saturday's SNL episode was hosted by Austin Butler and marked longtime cast member Cecily Strong's departure.