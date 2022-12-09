Brittney Griner Back in US Blur Your Home on Google Maps Gift Picks From CNET Editors 17 Superb Gift Ideas Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' 'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix Prepping for 'Avatar 2' Lensa AI Selfies
Culture Entertainment

'White House Plumbers' Trailer Lands Woody Harrelson in Watergate Scandal

The HBO Max show, which also stars Justin Theroux, is out in March 2023.

Erin Carson headshot
Erin Carson
Woody Harrelson raises his right hand to take an oath in court in the trailer for White House Plumbers
Woody Harrelson testifies in court as E. Howard Hunt in the upcoming HBO drama White House Plumbers. 
HBO video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Watergate is one of the most infamous political scandals in American history, one that produced a rogues' gallery of then-President Richard Nixon loyalists out to ensure his reelection. Instead, it led to a round of can't-miss televised hearings and Nixon's resignation. And now Woody Harrelson is involved. 

HBO dropped the trailer for its limited series White House Plumbers on Friday. It tells the story of the big names behind the break-in of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate Hotel in 1972. Harrelson plays intelligence officer E. Howard Hunt, and Justin Theroux, in a majestic mustache, plays G. Gordon Liddy. The trailer shows the two key operatives being tasked with making sure Nixon wins the election by then-White House counsel John Dean (Domhnall Gleeson). 

"We'll be laughed at as third-rate burglars forever," Harrelson says in the trailer.

White House Plumbers also stars Lena Headey, Judy Greer and Ike Barinholtz, among others. The five-episode series makes its debut in March of 2023. It's directed and executive produced by David Mandel, who brought us another White House adventure, Veep. 