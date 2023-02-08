The Banshees of Inisherin is one of the movies up for best picture at the 2023 Oscars.

Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland in the 1920s, the comedy-drama captures a sudden rift between two lifelong friends, and everything that follows. With nine total nominations, it's tied with World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front for the second-highest number of Oscar noms. Multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once nabbed the most noms with 11.

See how to watch Banshees and more Oscar nominees below. Watch them before the 2023 Oscars ceremony airs on March 12.

On HBO Max

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET The Banshees of Inisherin is written and directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (both also appeared in McDonagh's debut film, In Bruges). Be warned: In addition to supplying genuine laughs, this movie goes to some surprisingly dark places. Nominations Best picture

Best directing

Best actor

Best supporting actor (2 nominations)

Best supporting actress

Best original screenplay

Best film editing

Best original score



Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET It's a big-screen spectacle that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star. Nominations Best picture

Best actor



Best cinematography



Best film editing



Best production design

Best costume design

Best makeup and hairstyling

Best sound



Warner Bros. Pictures When a killer targets Gotham City's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an investigation into the underworld. Robert Pattinson stars. Nominations Best visual effects



Best makeup and hairstyling

Best sound



HBO It follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, a staple in the skies of New Delhi, India. Nomination Best documentary feature

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET It's about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Nomination Best documentary feature

Searchlight Pictures It's set in and around a cinema in the early 1980s and follows a cinema manager and a new employee. Nomination Best cinematography

On Netflix



Reiner Bajo/Netflix It tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front during WWI. It's based on the book of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. Nominations Best picture

Best adapted screenplay



Best cinematography



Best international feature film



Best production design



Best visual effects



Best makeup and hairstyling

Best original score



Best sound

Netflix Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects in the sequel to Knives Out. Daniel Craig stars. Nomination Best adapted screenplay

Netflix It reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves. Ana de Armas stars. Nomination Best actress

On Paramount Plus

Paramount Pictures Maverick, one of the Navy's top aviators, finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates. It culminates in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. Tom Cruise stars. Nominations Best picture

Best adapted screenplay



Best film editing



Best original song



Best visual effects



Best sound



On Disney Plus

Marvel Studios Queen Ramonda, Shuri and others fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Angela Basset, Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o star. Nominations Best supporting actress

Best original song

Best visual effects



Best costume design

Best makeup and hairstyling

On Disney Plus and Hulu

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET It's about daring French volcanologist couple Katia and Maurice Krafft. Nomination Best documentary feature

On Peacock

Focus Features Lydia Tár is widely revered as an icon in the music world until her life begins to unravel. Cate Blanchett stars. Nominations Best picture

Best directing

Best actress



Best original screenplay



Best cinematography



Best film editing



On Showtime

AGBO, A24 It's a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes. Michelle Yeoh stars. Nominations Best picture

Best directing



Best actress

Best supporting actor



Best supporting actress (2 nominations)



Best original screenplay



Best film editing



Best original song



Best costume design



Best original score

Available for purchase or rental



Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET It's a coming-of-age story about a young man uncovering a shattering family secret and the power of film and imagination to help us see the truth about ourselves and each other. Steven Spielberg directs. You can buy The Fabelmans for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Nominations Best picture

Best directing



Best actress

Best supporting actor



Best original screenplay

Best production design

Best original score



Neon A celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich. You can rent Triangle of Sadness for $6 or buy the film for $15 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Nominations Best picture

Best directing

Best original screenplay

Only in theaters

20th Century Studios It's set more than a decade after the events of the first Avatar movie and begins to tell the story of the Sully family. James Cameron directs. You can watch it in theaters. Nominations: Best picture

Best production design



Best visual effects



Best sound



United Artists Releasing It follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men. It's based on the book of the same name by Miriam Toews. You can watch it in theaters. Nominations: Best picture

Best adapted screenplay