Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

When Is Episode 5 of 'The Rings of Power' Released in Your Timezone?

Here's when the next Rings of Power episode drops...

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
A young Galadriel standing in silver armour with a fiery explosion behind her in a village
Morfydd Clark plays a young Galadriel.
Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Rings of Power is now on a rigid weekly release schedule. The fifth episode will stream on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. PT.

Find the exact release time for your time zone below.

The Rings of Power episode release schedule

Catch a new episode of The Lord of The Rings prequel series each week.

  • 9 p.m. PDT -- Thursdays
  • 12 a.m. EDT -- Fridays
  • 1 a.m. Brazil -- Fridays
  • 5 a.m. UK -- Fridays
  • 6 a.m. CEST -- Fridays
  • 9:30 a.m. IST -- Fridays
  • 1 p.m. JST -- Fridays
  • 2 p.m. AU -- Fridays
  • 4 p.m. NZ -- Fridays
Watch The Rings of Power on Prime Video
See at Amazon Prime Video

"Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, fans of the movies, and more intense lore fiends," wrote CNET's Erin Carson of the expensive new series. Reviews were initially positive, but less enthusiastic takes have swooped in.

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age. They include the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, and the last alliance between Elves and men.

The eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power continues until Oct. 14.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos