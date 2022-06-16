What Is 'Getting Krissed'? Like a Rickroll, but a Thousand Times Worse

You probably know Rickrolling. It's when someone makes you think you're clicking on a certain video, but instead, it's a video of Rick Astley singing his 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up. Fairly harmless, fairly stupid.

But now there's a new TikTok version of Rickrolling called Getting Krissed, and for those of us who pride ourselves on spending next to no precious brain cells ever thinking about the Kardashian family, this one's a real problem.

What does it mean to 'get Krissed'?

The new trend teases TikTok users with a gossipy headline. But when they click on it, instead of getting some juicy news, they get a video of Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner lip-syncing to Christina Aguilera's cover of Lady Marmalade. The video trick then taunts you for "getting Krissed."

Why would I click on such a video?

The gossipy headlines try to be so extreme that you'll just have to click on them, like this one claiming Stranger Things killed off my favorite character. (Note: They did not. They will not. Do not drag Steve "The Hair" Harrington into this kind of prank. Straight-up sacrilege!)

Can I avoid falling for this trick?

The next time you spot a super-gossipy headline on TikTok, look to see if there's a hashtag such as #krissed or #krisjenner. If so, back right outta that video and go watch some adorable cats get adopted or something else instead. Or maybe don't get your news on TikTok.

Where did the clip come from?

I guess it's from a Kardashian Christmas card video? Because apparently they make videos of themselves lip-syncing for a Christmas greeting? I feel like none of these words make sense. But at least if you get tricked by this now, you know a little bit about what's behind it. I gotta go watch the Patti LaBelle version of Lady Marmalade to cleanse my palate.

Back to Rickrolling

Speaking of Rickrolling, which dates back to about 2007, Astley himself said in 2016 that he doesn't mind if the world's never gonna give it up.

"I have no problem with it," Astley told Rolling Stone. "It's done me a lot of good, probably. The thing is it's not personal to me, even though I know it is me and it's my name in the title of Rickrolling. It's that video that I'm in, it's that song that's mine, but it could have been anybody."

Really anybody. Like, Kris Jenner anybody.