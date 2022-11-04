'Westworld' Canceled by HBO After Four Seasons

We aren't getting a season 5 of Westworld. HBO officially canceled the sci-fi series, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 4 of the show premiered over the summer and wrapped up in August. Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy told The Wrap that month that she was hoping for a season 5 renewal.

"We had always planned on ending the series next season," she told the entertainment news site.

The fourth season ended on what some may consider a cliffhanger, with Christina -- a brunette look-alike version of blonde Westworld protagonist Dolores -- transforming into what looked like the season 1 version of Dolores. She hinted at a "final test" against the backdrop of the Westworld theme park.

The complex, visually-stunning series premiered in 2016. It's accumulated 54 Emmy award nominations and nine wins, Deadline noted.

"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step," HBO said in a statement provided to Deadline. "We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."

HBO didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.