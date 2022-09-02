Watch the 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Trailer, If You Dare

Remember the Winnie the Pooh horror movie everyone was talking about? As the adorable bear and chums entered the public domain, it was revealed earlier this summer that a film studio has made a slasher film featuring the beloved childhood characters. Now, here's the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and it's a long way from the Disney version.

The film stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor and Chris Cordell as Piglet. Rhys Frake-Waterfield writes and directs the low-budget film from UK-based Jagged Edge Productions, which was shot in England and tells the story of what happened to Winnie the Pooh and Piglet after Christopher Robin goes off to college. The trailer shows Christopher journeying back to the Hundred Acre Wood to find his childhood friends have turned feral, as they set out to terrorize a group of holiday makers.

After the film gained a huge amount of attention, the director said it was being rushed through post-production, but there's no sign of a release date yet.

While the lovable bear is probably best known from Disney animated films and series, the original 1926 source novel by A.A. Milne entered the public domain at the start of this year. Pooh is now free for any creators to use in their stories, like Sherlock Holmes or Robin Hood. As long as you don't use elements of the story or character owned or added by Disney since 1961, you can make your own stories featuring the adorable kids' favorite. And they can be as gory as you like, apparently.