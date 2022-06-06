Watch the New 'Resident Evil' Trailer, Plus Teasers for Creepy Shows from Tim Burton, Guillermo del Toro

Netflix is about to get a little creepier.

In a series of tweets Monday, Netflix showed off new shows from Tim Burton, Guillermo del Toro and Mike Flanagan, as well as a trailer for Resident Evil. The announcements were part of Netflix Geeked Week, a virtual event focusing on the platform's geekier offerings.

Resident Evil, based on a long-running video game franchise, has a new trailer for the series, which sets up the birth of the zombie-making T-virus and all the ensuing blood and guts post-spread. Resident Evil hits Netflix on July 14.

The first teaser for Tim Burton's upcoming series Wednesday (of Adams Family lineage) shows the gloomy girl working on her famous braids. Thing, the disembodied hand, makes an appearance on her shoulder. The show is slated to debut this fall.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a horror anthology series promising entries from the directors of The Babadook, Mandy and Splice. The teaser shows plenty of unsettling images, like a creepy old house, a bloody hand reaching over the edge of something, spiders, and all the flickering lights you could ask for. It will star notable actors like Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes and Crispin Glover. Cabinet of Curiosities is coming later this year.

For fans of Midnight Mass and The Haunting anthology series, Mike Flanagan is cooking up The Midnight Club, based on a novel by Christopher Pike. The novel follows a group of teenagers living in hospice care. They decide that whoever dies first will try to make contact with the others. The teaser shows the cast making a toast to those "here but not here." The Midnight Club comes out Oct. 7.

