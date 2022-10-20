Watch 'The Crown' Season 5 Trailer: Charles and Diana Go to War

The first trailer for season 5 of The Crown dropped on Thursday, giving viewers their first look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. But fans may be zooming in more closely on Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, playing Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

This is the first season of the Netflix show to be released after the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. It will focus on the tumultuous 1990s, a decade that saw three of the queen's four children divorce, a fire at Windsor Castle that destroyed 115 rooms, and Diana's death in a Paris car crash.

The trailer alludes to many of these events, and is set to The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony. The song came out in 1997, a few months before Diana died.

The fifth season of The Crown comes to Netflix on Nov. 9.