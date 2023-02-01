Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Updates Galaxy S23 Ultra First Look Apple's iOS 16.3 Release 9 Ways to Celebrate Black History Month Best Indoor Plants HomePod 2nd-Gen Review 12 Best Cardio Workouts Salami, Sausage Recalled
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

Watch Pedro Pascal Dance With a 'Last of Us' Clicker on TikTok

A TikTok posted by Saturday Night Live proves the monsters from The Last of Us can still get down.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Pedro Pascal SNL
Pedro Pascal will make his SNL hosting debut on Feb. 4.
Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

The Clickers from HBO's The Last of Us are just like us -- they also wouldn't pass up the chance to dance with Pedro Pascal.

In a video posted by Saturday Night Live's TikTok account on Wednesday, Pascal, who plays the ever-serious protagonist Joel on the hit show, and a person wearing amazing monster makeup put hard feelings aside to bust some amazing moves. The wordless, caption-less clip comes ahead of Pascal hosting SNL on Saturday.

"Big Energy" by Latto plays. There's twerking. It's upbeat and hilarious. 

@nbcsnl

♬ original sound - Saturday Night Live - SNL

HBO's The Last of Us is based on the acclaimed video game of the same name and stars Pascal and Bella Ramsey as survivors when a global pandemic destroys civilization. Given the bleakness of the show, some dancing is even more welcome.

SNL also released a promo earlier on Wednesday with Pascal and what appears to be the same gruesome Clicker. Pascal tries to take out the monster, but it turns out to be a cast member.

Watch The Last of Us on HBO Max
See at HBO Max

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos