Watch Pedro Pascal Dance With a 'Last of Us' Clicker on TikTok

The Clickers from HBO's The Last of Us are just like us -- they also wouldn't pass up the chance to dance with Pedro Pascal.
In a video posted by Saturday Night Live's TikTok account on Wednesday, Pascal, who plays the ever-serious protagonist Joel on the hit show, and a person wearing amazing monster makeup put hard feelings aside to bust some amazing moves. The wordless, caption-less clip comes ahead of Pascal hosting SNL on Saturday.
"Big Energy" by Latto plays. There's twerking. It's upbeat and hilarious.
HBO's The Last of Us is based on the acclaimed video game of the same name and stars Pascal and Bella Ramsey as survivors when a global pandemic destroys civilization. Given the bleakness of the show, some dancing is even more welcome.
SNL also released a promo earlier on Wednesday with Pascal and what appears to be the same gruesome Clicker. Pascal tries to take out the monster, but it turns out to be a cast member.