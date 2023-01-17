Watch From Your Couch: Stream Coachella 2023 on YouTube

YouTube and Goldenvoice are bringing back the Coachella livestream. The partnership -- announced Tuesday -- will bring the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to your couch through 2026.

In addition to the livestream, YouTube will feature exclusive content such as behind-the-scenes footage with YouTube Shorts, playlists within YouTube Music and exclusive merchandise drops with YouTube Shopping and other features such as live chat.

The 2023 Coachella lineup includes Bad Bunny, Bjӧrk, Blackpink, Charlie XCX, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz and Labrinth.

Catch the livestream on April 14, 15 and 16 and April 21, 22 and 23. YouTube says more details are still to come.

