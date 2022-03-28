Watch Beyoncé's Oscars 2022 Performance Right Here

ABC

The Will Smith slap overshadowed everything, but never forget that Beyoncé kicked off the 2022 Oscars on Sunday with a performance that was all about dazzling vocals and monochromatic colors.

Before the star belted out her Oscar-nominated song, Be Alive -- which features in the movie King Richard -- Serena and Venus Williams introduced her from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards show then transported viewers to Compton, where Beyoncé appeared in a space that looked somewhat like a tennis court. Everything from the sheet music stands to Beyoncé's outfit was decked out in the same greenish-yellowish color (yes, like a tennis ball).

While the performance wasn't heavy on ambitious dance moves, it showcased the star's vocals. Be Alive marks the singer's first ever Oscar nomination. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell snagged the best original song award for No Time to Die, the theme from the newest James Bond movie.

This was Beyoncé's first awards show performance since the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017, when she served up songs from her 2016 album Lemonade while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir.

Watch Beyoncé perform Be Alive in the video below: