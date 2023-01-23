Watch Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler Reprise 'Parks and Rec' Roles on SNL

What's better than Saturday Night Live host Aubrey Plaza reprising her role as chaotic Parks and Recreation character April Ludgate? Amy Poehler joining in on the fun, too.

Saturday's show brought the Pawnee, Indiana, favorites together during the Weekend Update portion. Anchor Colin Jost introduced Plaza's April as being there "to encourage people to get involved in local government," and she offered a wealth of potential opportunities to wreck havoc. Then, a grinning Leslie Knope (Poehler's character) took over and further derailed the conversation.

"Drive a bus. You don't have to be on time, nobody cares," Plaza's April suggested. "Work for the water department. You can drain the reservoir and find all the bodies and murder clues." Finally, she imparted to potential local government employees that it's enough to do the bare minimum.

Poehler, a former SNL Weekend Update anchor, asked Jost if she could take over as anchor and tell a joke. In character as Knope, she passed on a few that clashed with her optimistic mood, finally choosing to read one about puppies (the next best thing to miniature horses).

NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation ran from 2009 to 2015. Poehler also appeared in Plaza's opening monologue.