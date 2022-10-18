Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

Want to Add a Baby Yoda Tamagotchi to Your Collection? Now's Your Chance

Preorders are open now on Amazon, but you'll be able to start feeding your Grogu squid chowder and macarons in late January.

Attila Tomaschek headshot
Attila Tomaschek

If you've ever dreamed of owning a Grogu (Baby Yoda) Tamagotchi, you can preorder one now. Bandai Namco unveiled its latest Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi -- the Grogu Tamagotchi Nano -- in September, but you'll have to wait until late January to actually get your hands on one.

Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi devices in front of sunset background

You'll be able to feed squid chowder and macarons to your Baby Yoda Tamagotchi.

 Bandai Namco

The Grogu Tamagotchi Nano will allow you to feed your own Baby Yoda squid chowder and macarons, or nurture him by playing mini-games. Depending on how you nurture your Grogu Tamago, he'll change into 12 different appearances, including three secret ones, the company said in a press release.

Bandai Namco hopes to build on the success of its R2-D2 Tamagotchi, with preorders for the Grogu Tamagotchi Nano live on Amazon right now for $20 and availability beginning on Jan. 27, 2023. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi also originally retailed for $20 but is available now for under $10.  

See also