Want to Add a Baby Yoda Tamagotchi to Your Collection? Now's Your Chance
Preorders are open now on Amazon, but you'll be able to start feeding your Grogu squid chowder and macarons in late January.
If you've ever dreamed of owning a Grogu (Baby Yoda) Tamagotchi, you can preorder one now. Bandai Namco unveiled its latest Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi -- the Grogu Tamagotchi Nano -- in September, but you'll have to wait until late January to actually get your hands on one.
The Grogu Tamagotchi Nano will allow you to feed your own Baby Yoda squid chowder and macarons, or nurture him by playing mini-games. Depending on how you nurture your Grogu Tamago, he'll change into 12 different appearances, including three secret ones, the company said in a press release.
Bandai Namco hopes to build on the success of its R2-D2 Tamagotchi, with preorders for the Grogu Tamagotchi Nano live on Amazon right now for $20 and availability beginning on Jan. 27, 2023. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi also originally retailed for $20 but is available now for under $10.