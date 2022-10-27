Walmart Brings Netflix 'Stranger Things,' 'Squid Game' and 'Witcher' Merch to Stores

Walmart is expanding its partnership with Netflix to sell more products from the streaming giant's TV series and movies. The "Netflix Hub" is coming to more than 2,400 stores across the nation, Walmart announced Thursday.

Walmart's online Netflix store already provided merchandise from Netflix shows like Stranger Things, Fate: The Winx Saga and CoComelon. Now it'll be available in actual stores.

Walmart is also adding more games, clothing, collectibles and "curated concession kits" -- including popcorn, candy and collectible cups like you'd get in a movie theater -- from shows and movies including Squid Game, The Witcher, Cobra Kai and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery from Thursday. The retail giant will also sell an exclusive Netflix gift card.

New merchandise will be added "seasonally" according to what's currently trending on Netflix, Walmart said.

