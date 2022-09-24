Vince Gilligan, 'Better Call Saul' Star Team for Apple TV Plus Show

Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has made a deal with Apple TV Plus for a new show starring Better Caul Saul actor Rhea Seehorn, according to a report from Deadline Thursday.

Details of the show are slim, but eight to nine networks and platforms were interested in the project, leading to multiple rounds of bidding, according to Deadline. AMC, the network that aired both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, was also after Gilligan's new show, but lost out, as did Amazon. Episodes are looking to cost between $13.5 million and $15 million per episode.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who's more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?" said Gilligan in a statement to Deadline. "It's long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her."

Both Breaking Bad and its prequel, Better Call Saul, have been lauded by critics and fans as must-see television. Breaking Bad received 248 awards nominations during its five-season run, securing 92 wins and being called by some the best TV series of all time. Better Call Saul also received a flurry of critical accolades, including 185 nominations and 31 wins. Although, after receiving 46 Emmy nominations during its six-season run, it's yet to nab a golden statuette. Given Gilligan's resume, it's not too surprising multiple networks were after his new show.