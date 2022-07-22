Transformers: EarthSpark Figures Feature New Human Ally, Fast Transformations

The upcoming Transformers: Earthspark series may be bringing humans closer than ever to the battle between Autobots and Decepticons, and a new series of action figures revealed at San Diego Comic-Con is providing an early look at new and familiar characters appearing in the series.

The new line of Transformers figures is debuting Friday at San Diego Comic-Con for an early 2023 release, and includes a look at Transformers mainstays like Optimus, Bumblebee and Megatron alongside new Transformers said to be the first to be born on Earth.

The series is also going to bring a human family to the fight, and among the reveals is a Bumblebee figure that transforms with the help of 9-year-old Mo Malto. This $30 Transformers EarthSpark Spin Changer Bumblebee figure finishes the transformation from car to robot by attaching the 2-inch Malto figure to the robot's shoulder.

The EarthSpark Deluxe Assortment will feature new Terran character Twitch alongside Bumblebee and Megatron. These 5-inch figures will cost $20 and convert in 11 to 21 steps. These three figures will include a build-a-figure piece, which when collected can create show villain Dr. Meridian "Mandroid."

The Transformers EarthSpark Warrior Class features a 5-inch line of transforming robots, which will include Optimus Prime, Elita-1 and Skywarp. This line will go for $15.

For faster transformations, both the Transformers EarthSpark Tacticon Assortment and the 1-Step Flip Changer Assortment feature quick ways to change the robots from vehicle to robot. The Tacticon figures -- which will cost $8 -- will transform from vehicle to robot with one step using one finger, and transforming back is also one step. These feature Bumblebee, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

The 1-Step Flip Changer figures transform by flipping the robot figure in the air, and upon landing it will automatically return to vehicle mode. Transforming back to robot mode is done in one step. This collection will cost $10, featuring Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Wheeljack.

The television series these figures are based on is set to stream on Paramount Plus this November.