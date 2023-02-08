Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced a swathe of popular animated movie sequels are on the way.

Sequels in the Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia franchises are in development, Iger announced in Disney's earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter on Wednesday (via Variety).

While 2022's Lightyear, a prequel to the Toy Story movies, underperformed at the box office, Toy Story 3 and 4 both made more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office respectively. Frozen 2 also surpassed the $1 billion mark when it was released in 2019.

Toy Story 4, released in 2019, earned critical acclaim with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score. Frozen 2 earned 77%, a drop from the 2013 original Frozen's 90% score.

Frozen star Kristen Bell who voices Anna said on Jimmy Fallon in June that she would be up for a third film.

"But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it. And I feel like if we're all in, like, what are we waiting for? We want it, let's do it."