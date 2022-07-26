Best 75-inch TV PlayStation Plus Review MacBook: Air M2 vs. Air M1 Best Fitness Trackers $150 Off a Great Chromebook RedMagic 7S Pro's Top Feature $60 Off Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Prime Video: Top TV Shows
Culture Entertainment

Tony Hawk Debuts Hot Wheels Skate Fingerboard Line, Lets You Board on Donuts

The fingerboard line will lean on fantasy elements for its skate parks, including giant piranhas and roller coasters.

Mike Sorrentino headshot
Mike Sorrentino
Tony Hawk with the Hot Wheels Skate fingerboard line
Hot Wheels and Tony Hawk are partnering on a Hot Wheels Skate fingerboard line.
Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels and skateboard legend Tony Hawk are revealing the new Hot Wheels Skate fingerboard line Wednesday, which will take a fantasy-based spin on skateboarding in its sets and fingerboards.

Much like the looping tracks and tricks that the Hot Wheels cars race through, Hot Wheels Skate's fingerboards will allow for literal skating on donuts, giant piranhas and roller coasters, among other fantasy elements within its skatepark playsets.

Hot Wheels Skate set themed for donuts

A donut-themed board and skate set are among the playsets.

 Hot Wheels

To make fingerboarding easier for younger kids, the line will also include tiny shoes that clip onto the boards that will make stunts easier to pull off. The shoes can easily be taken off though for more experienced players that can already nail miniature stunts.

The line will first launch as a Walmart exclusive in August with a $30 Amusement Park Skate Set. Smaller skate sets starting from $3 for a fingerboard up to $15 for a Drop-in Skate Set Assortment of obstacles to use toward building a skate park.

Attachable shoes on Hot Wheels Skate fingerboard

Little shoes can be attached to the Hot Wheels Skate fingerboards.

 Hot Wheels

Tony Hawk and Hot Wheels have also collaborated on a limited edition, life-size Birdhouse skateboard deck, which will be signed by the skater and include a matching fingerboard. This $350 Wildfire Freestyle Deck and Fingerboard will be available on the Mattel Creations website

The Hot Wheels Skate announcement comes a week after the release of Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels DLC expansion, which brings Hot Wheels-themed cars and tracks into the Xbox and PC video game.

Now playing: Watch this: Electric skates are scary but also a lot of fun
6:46