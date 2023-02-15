Tom Holland Will Return as Spider-Man, Kevin Feige Says

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will swing back on to the big screen, Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed to Entertainment Weekly this week. When asked about a new Spidey story with Holland, Feige gave an affirmative answer, but with few details.

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige told the magazine. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

Holland, 26, played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in six films so far. He starred in three Spidey solo films, beginning with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and then in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He's also played the teen superhero in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

This isn't completely shocking. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal told Fandango in 2021 that Sony Pictures, which owns the film rights to Spider-Man, would continue to work with Holland and Marvel, mentioning a new trilogy of films.

Feige didn't explain whether that's what he was referring to or if he was referencing a Spidey appearance in an Avengers movie. And a year ago, Holland himself was vague about his Spidey future.

"We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment, they are conversations," Holland told EW in a response to Pascal's new trilogy talk. "We don't know what the future looks like."

CNET's Jennifer Bisset praised Holland's "effortless likability" as well as his dramatic acting talents in her review of Spider-Man: No Way Home.