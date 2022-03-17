Tom Holland Reacts to Audition Tapes With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Co-Stars

@SpiderManMovie on Twitter

Oh, to be in the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A new video shows stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon reacting to their auditions for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it's enough to convince me that they've been having the best time behind the scenes.

In the video, posted by the The Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account on Tuesday, Tom Holland backflips into the frame of his audition tape, kicking off two hilarious minutes of high jinks and hard-core laughter from the cast.

Holland "shoots a web," or at least goes through the motions, and someone off-screen tosses him a boot. After some cackles from the cast, it's Batalon's turn to watch himself on the grey laptop. Batalon recites his name and appears to walk out of the frame. A second later, he returns to do the scene, and Zendaya and Holland lose it. Then they do again when Jacob caps his audition with a fourth-wall-breaking, "Thank you."

Zendaya's audition was up next, and it seemed like the most tame of the three. "It's just like watching a good audition tape," Holland says. "I'm like, so in it."

"I'm the only one who did it," Zendaya replies.

As the reaction video wraps up, Batalon references a 2019 Paul Rudd meme, seemingly referring to how far they've come since they filmed those tapes. "Who would have thought?," he says. "Not me," Zendaya replies, twisting an imaginary lid open. "Not us," Holland adds.

The new video was shot while the cast was filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third in a series of solo flicks with Holland as Spidey. The first film in the trio, Spider-Man: Homecoming, was released in 2017.

No Way Home secured generally favorable critical reviews and broke records at the box office, unseating Avatar to become the third highest-grossing movie domestically. It's now available to purchase digitally for $20.

The reaction video also offered a hint at what we might see from a future Spider-Man installment: "We should go and make a movie exactly how we played those scenes," Holland says jokingly as he shuts the laptop.