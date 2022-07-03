Top 4th of July Sales Best 4K Projectors 7 Early Prime Day Deals Wi-Fi Range Extenders My Favorite Summer Gadgets Cheap Car Insurance Target's 4th of July Sale Best Running Earbuds, Headphones
'Thor: Love and Thunder': When Can We Watch the Marvel Flick on Disney Plus?

When will Thor: Love and Thunder be available on Disney Plus?

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
Thor
Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.
Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder reunites directing and acting duo Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth and first reactions for their sequel to Thor: Ragnarok are pretty much glowing across the board. Unsurprising, given Waititi's excellent run of movies and TV shows.

So when can we watch the latest Marvel juggernaut at home? The official Disney Plus streaming release hasn't been revealed yet, but in the meantime we can peg a release window based on previous Disney films.

When Does Thor: Love and Thunder Hit Disney Plus?

Thor 4 exclusively hits theaters next Friday, July 8. There's been no official press release yet on when Thor: Love and Thunder will hit Disney Plus. But based on previous Disney movies, we can guesstimate when the latest Marvel flick will hit streaming.

Black Widow took 89 days, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took 70 days, Eternals took 68 days, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took 47 days.

What do those numbers mean for Thor 4? Basically, if it follows the most recent Disney release -- the Doctor Strange sequel -- it'll hit Disney Plus toward the end of August or even early September.

A few Disney Plus subscription details

The base Disney Plus subscription costs $8 per month or $80 per year, but if you bundle Hulu and ESPN Plus along with Disney, the cost is $14 per month.

