'Thor: Love and Thunder' Tickets Are Available Now

Assemble your mightiest group of friends. It's time to make plans to go see Thor: Love and Thunder.

Tickets for Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo film as the brawny Asgardian hero went on sale Monday, including at Fandango, AMC Theaters and Cinemark. The movie hits theaters July 8 and runs just under two hours.

According to Marvel, Love and Thunder sees Thor (Hemsworth) come out of retirement to deal with the threat of Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. Thor seeks help from Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Kronan warrior Korg (Taika Waititi), and former girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who wields his enchanted hammer, Mjolnir. Guardians of the Galaxy team members like Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) also make appearances. Love and Thunder is directed by Waititi.

Marvel also released new lightning-infused character posters on Monday. See them in the Twitter thread below.

They’re back and better than ever ❤️ + ⚡️ #GodOfThunder



Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder. Witness it only in theaters July 8! Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/qqnsEwre1n pic.twitter.com/r7575iImxO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 13, 2022

And finally, here's the official trailer for Love and Thunder, which offers a peek at the dynamic between Thor and Jane.