Thor: Love and Thunder Hits Disney Plus on Sept. 8
The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and a making of documentary are among the Disney Plus Day additions coming to the streaming service.
Sean knows far too much about Marvel, DC and Star Wars, and pours this knowledge into recaps and explainers on CNET. He also works on breaking tech, culture and every other kind of news.
Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney Plus in September.
Marvel Studios
Thor: Love and Thunder will land on Disney Plus on Thursday, Sept. 8, Disney said Monday. The 29th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie came to theaters in July, and its streaming debut will be accompanied by a behind the scenes "Assembled" documentary.
