Culture Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder Hits Disney Plus on Sept. 8

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and a making of documentary are among the Disney Plus Day additions coming to the streaming service.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Thor looks intense as lightning flashes in front of him
Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney Plus in September.
Marvel Studios