'Thor: Love and Thunder' Early Reactions -- Natalie Portman Steals the Show

The Thor: Love and Thunder premiere took place Thursday evening, showing off the second Taika Waititi helmed Thor movie after Thor: Ragnarok blew everyone's socks off. This one introduces Natalie Portman as Lady Thor alongside Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Russel Crowe makes an appearance starring as Zeus. Chris Hemsworth, of course, reprises his role as the almighty Thor.
In the wake of the premiere, social media reactions are pouring in from the folks who attended.
The feedback seems to be overwhelmingly positive, with many calling out Portman as the star of the show. As always, these reactions are worth taking with a little bit of salt. I remember overwhelmingly positive reactions for superhero movies as bad as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. That being said, Waititi has rarely put a foot wrong. No reason to think Thor: Love and Thunder won't rule as hard as the last Thor outing.
Here are some of the early tweets and takes...