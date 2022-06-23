'Thor: Love and Thunder' Early Reactions -- Natalie Portman Steals the Show

The Thor: Love and Thunder premiere took place Thursday evening, showing off the second Taika Waititi helmed Thor movie after Thor: Ragnarok blew everyone's socks off. This one introduces Natalie Portman as Lady Thor alongside Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Russel Crowe makes an appearance starring as Zeus. Chris Hemsworth, of course, reprises his role as the almighty Thor.

In the wake of the premiere, social media reactions are pouring in from the folks who attended.

The feedback seems to be overwhelmingly positive, with many calling out Portman as the star of the show. As always, these reactions are worth taking with a little bit of salt. I remember overwhelmingly positive reactions for superhero movies as bad as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. That being said, Waititi has rarely put a foot wrong. No reason to think Thor: Love and Thunder won't rule as hard as the last Thor outing.

Here are some of the early tweets and takes...

#ThorLoveAndThunder is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's performances truly shine while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie. pic.twitter.com/i7BpmQHvQ1 — Richard Nebens - The Direct (@RichardNebens) June 24, 2022

Thor Love And Thunder is the best comedy to come out of the MCU. It has Taika’s signature style ALL over it! I laughed, I cried, and then I laughed some more. What an amazing film! #thor #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/Amm8NQ792l — Amanda Taylor (@geeklyamanda) June 24, 2022

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun. pic.twitter.com/2J5UQuHHSA — Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely electrifying. My favorite #Thor movie of the four.



Taika Waititi through and through. It’s mature, the soundtrack rocks, and there’s great surprises. So much fun.



Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/3SO5yoy6j0 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is electric! A wacky, high energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Bale’s Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that it’s a film brimming with good vibes & heart. pic.twitter.com/CjVHkxAprC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 24, 2022

holy shit. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect blend of taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one. i left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. we stan a dad rock soundtrack. in the words of my new favorite characters: AHH pic.twitter.com/MytduVq89h — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 24, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder is so very Taika Waititi! It's wild, hilarious, action packed, & even dark. Christian Bale is phenomenal as Gorr and Tessa Thompson crushes it! Get ready to love those goats! Not enough Guardians (I'm bias on that). Mid credit is FIRE! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/JaRDUkAEcT — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 24, 2022