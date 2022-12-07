This 'Wednesday' Themed Hearse Is Available to Rent on Turo for $13

The hit Netflix series Wednesday has truly exploded in popularity, and the folks at Turo are having fun by letting you rent a hearse themed after the one the Addams Family is driven around in. The catch? You have to be in the Los Angeles area. As long as you're cool with that, the folks at car-sharing company Turo are excited for you to get out your blackest clothes and check this ride out for yourself.

While the actual hearse driven by Lurch in the new series is a custom model that's proven fairly difficult to completely track down, the folks at West Coast Customs worked hard to make this ride something unique. It's a 1950 Cadillac Hearse customized on the inside and out with what the creators describe as gothic flair. There's no coffin in the back, just a set of large plush seats for you to look your best in.

Turo makes it clear you must be 30 or older to rent the vehicle, and because this is a 1950 Cadillac Hearse, you also need to be able to drive a stick shift. The $13 per day cost is a nod to Wednesday's birthday to complement the design work throughout. If you meet all of those qualifications and you're in the LA area before Dec. 19, be sure to look the part and be ready to blast Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps as you dance down the road.