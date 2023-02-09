Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown How to Try New Bing My Viral LeBron Tweet National Pizza Day Deals 'Toy Story 5,' 'Frozen 3' Coming Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Fabuloso Recall
This 6,167-Piece Lego 'Lord of the Rings' Rivendell Set Is Insanely Detailed

For $500, you can assemble your very own Council of Elrond in Lego Middle-earth.

Amanda Kooser headshot
Amanda Kooser
2 min read
Fully build Lego Lord of the Rings Rivendell set shows a colorful selection of bricks in the form of Elrond's elven stronghold. Lego trees, a tower and a large building feature in the set.
The House of Elrond is a colorful place. 
Lego Group

Lego's delivered Lord of the Rings sets for over a decade, but the company took its time in delivering a truly grand plastic-brick re-creation of Rivendell, a pivotal setting in J.R.R. Tolkien's work and in the movie adaptations. The stronghold of the elves is a magical place, a sensation Lego managed to encapsulate in 6,167 pieces of plastic stretching 29.5 inches (75 centimeters) wide.

Close-up look at Lego Rivendell set component of the Council Ring with brown Lego chairs and minifigures sitting in them. Small green plants around them.Enlarge Image

Assemble your Fellowship in Lego Rivendell.

 Lego Group

"We know many of our fans have been anticipating a set like this for a long time -- but a great Lego The Lord of the Rings set is never late, it arrives precisely when it means to!" said Lego design master Mike Psaiki in a statement Tuesday.  

The colorful set is based on the design from the Peter Jackson movies. Lego's vision of Rivendell includes Frodo's bedroom, Elrond's study and the Council Ring where you can assemble the Fellowship. The rest of the set features an elven tower and a gazebo, river and bridge. The details are dialed in, from the fantastical tall trees to the multicolored roof. 

The set comes with a large cast of 15 minifigure characters, including Gandalf, Frodo, Samwise, Merry, Pippin, Legolas, Gimli and, of course, Elrond. The details extend to props for the minifigs, so you can go to battle with Bilbo Baggins' sword Sting and a selection of other swords and axes. 

The set goes on sale in March for $500 (£430, AU$800). It's recommended for Lego fans 18 and up. With so many pieces, it might take you as long to put Rivendell together as it took Jackson to make the movies.