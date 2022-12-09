These Toys Make Awesome Gifts — Even For Adults

There's something I've learned in covering the toy industry for years: Some toys actually make really good gifts for adults, too. It's not so wild of a concept. Industry group The Toy Association reports that 58% of parents are buying toys and games for themselves this year.

So if you find yourself browsing the toy aisle during your holiday shopping, have no shame — the toy makers are well aware and are targeting adult collectors and folks who want to feed their youthful spirit.

CNET

In the video embedded at the top of this story, I show off what I think are the best toys of 2022… well, as in the best toys that you would want to steal from kids. (But we don't have to steal. Just, uh, play with it when the kids nap. Sharing is caring.) These are also fun ideas for a white elephant gift exchange, or just letting off a little creative steam.

CNET

Most of the items I highlight are suitable gifts for a wide range of ages -- like the electronic game, the fitness band, and the .

But it's important to point out that the is not appropriate for little kids. It's marked for ages 14 and up and requires safety glasses -- and getting hit with water gel balls can sting.

And yes, in the video I show you what it's like to get hit with one of those water balls. (It leaves a mark!) All done in the name of journalism, naturally.