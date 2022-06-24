These 'Stranger Things' TikToks Will Tide You Over Until Season 4, Vol 2

Ever wonder what it would be like if villain Vecna and the Stranger Things kids decided to settle things with a dance battle? Thanks to actor Noah Schnapp's TikTok account, we can see what Will Byers' killer moves would be.

In a video posted on May 29, two days after Stranger Things season 4 premiered, Schnapp appears in full Byers garb -- a plaid shirt and khaki-colored pants he wears on the show -- and does an understated dance to a hip-hop track. "Will Byers making a TikTok?," the caption reads. You can check it out below.

If you've scrolled through TikTok over the past month, you've probably taken note of the Stranger Things chatter. Season 4 has inspired everything from a TikTok challenge where people reveal which song would save them from Vecna's curse, to an auto-tuned version of Eddie's plea to a possessed Chrissy in the first episode ("Chrissy wake up," the track starts off. "I don't like this…").

Seventeen-year-old Schnapp and his Tiktok-savvy co-star, 20-year-old Caleb McLaughlin, are adding their own entertaining videos to the mix, and it's exactly what I've needed during this gap between season 4 episodes. Neither actor is new to the platform -- McLaughlin has been on since at least 2021 and Schnapp since at least 2019 -- but they've both delivered for fans during the show's interim.

In his follow-up TikTok to the Will Byers dancing vid, Schnapp pokes fun at TikTok's adoption of Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, the 1985 song that saw a resurgence after the release of season 4. "Me scrolling on my For You page after May 27," appears on-screen, while he scrolls through numerous normal and sped-up versions of the song. In addition to the TikTok recognition, the track charted around the world.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin, the actor who plays Lucas, has spent the season 4 pause lip-syncing to Pass the Dutchie, another song highlighted in season 4, and introducing Stranger Things music-lover Max to his own 2022 single, Soul Travel. (McLaughlin, like several actors in the Stranger Things cast, is also a musician.)

All of these videos have individually crossed a million likes. So chances are I'm just recapping TikToks you've already seen. But if not, it's a fun way to spend some more time in the realm of Stranger Things. Schnapp has posted behind the scenes photos and videos of the cast, including some throwback pics from when they were all younger. McLaughlin's other videos also reveal how much fun the gang has together when TV cameras aren't rolling.

Netflix users watched 286.8 million hours of Stranger Things season 4 in its first three days -- more hours than the second season of Bridgerton. The second half of season 4 debuts in a little over a week, on July 1. If you want a mood boost while you wait, head to the accounts of these two creative cast members.