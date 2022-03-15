The Best Movies to Watch on Hulu

This week, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in a new Hulu original movie, Deep Water, about a couple and their deadly mind games. Here's a full list of all the movies coming to Hulu this week, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals.

Hulu

What to watch this week (March 14-21)

Monday

Hell Hath No Fury (2022) -- During World War II, American soldiers rescue a French national but give her an ultimatum. To survive, she must lead them to a cache of gold that's also being hunted by the Nazis and the resistance.

Tuesday

All Good Things (2010) -- A love story and murder mystery set against the backdrop of a New York real estate dynasty in the 1980s. Inspired by the life of Robert Durst.

Nature Calls (2012) -- Comedy about a group of sheltered kids who become a boy scout troop to be reckoned with.

You Can't Kill Meme (2021) -- A hybrid documentary about memes and the alt-right in America.

Wednesday

Step (2017) -- Documents the senior year of a girls' high-school step dance team against the background of inner-city Baltimore.

Thursday

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021) -- Award-winning, explicit Romanian film about a schoolteacher who finds her reputation under threat after a personal sex tape is uploaded to the internet.

Friday

Deep Water (2022) -- This Hulu original movie is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel. A psychological thriller that goes inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic and Melinda Van Allen (Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people who get caught up in them.

Saturday

Captains of Za'atari (2021) -- Two best friends trapped in the Za'atari Refugee Camp in Jordan have an undying dream of becoming professional football players.

I Know Who Killed Me (2007) -- A college student is abducted by a sadistic serial killer. When she manages to escape, the traumatized young woman who regains consciousness in the hospital insists she is not who they think she is.

My Little Pony (2017) -- A dark force threatens Ponyville, and Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria.

Full list of best Hulu originals

Documentary

Hulu It was only a matter of time before a documentary chronicling the remarkable story of teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg came around. I Am Greta is an intimate look at Thunberg's one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish parliament. We also see a little of her life as a shy student with Asperger's. The rare footage is in the sure hands of Swedish director Nathan Grossman, following Thunberg's galvanizing impact from those steps to the rest of the world.

Hulu On the surface, this extraordinary documentary from Bing Liu is a love letter to skateboarding. But scratch a little deeper and you'll find Minding the Gap's vast depths. A rich and thoughtful tale of young people growing up in 21st century America, it explores domestic trauma, systemic racism and classism. It resonates beyond the skate park.

Comedy

Plan B (2021) Hulu This road trip comedy covers familiar territory, but that doesn't make it any less enjoyable. Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles star as odd best friends: one a straitlaced student, the other a slacker who helps the former track down a Plan B pill in conservative small-town South Dakota -- within 24 hours of a regrettable first sexual encounter. Following in the footsteps of the fast-paced and fresh Booksmart, Plan B is a witty, bawdy ride that holds nothing back.

Hulu Palm Springs slots right into the charming indie movie category: Its fresh sci-fi premise acts as a gateway to exploring deeper ideas. Cristin Miloti and Andy Samberg star as Sarah and Nyles, two strangers who meet at a wedding and get up to all sorts, including stumbling into a Groundhog Day time loop. Their only chance of escape seems to be tied to having personal breakthroughs. Very much sticking the landing, Palm Springs should be on your list of viewing destinations.

Hulu Big Time Adolescence is a coming-of-age movie told with an emphasis on the messiness of growing up. Pete Davidson plays a slacker who befriends 16-year-old Mo. His influence sees Mo try new things, from alcohol to impressing girls at parties. Lessons, as you can expect, are learned. A smart ensemble, including Jon Cryer, is the cherry on the cake bringing together this heartfelt gem.

Romance

Hulu If you like your Christmas movies with a dash of substance, then Happiest Season is one of the best new gems to slide onto your holiday viewing shelf. Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star as loving couple Abby and Harper, who encounter a single spanner in their relationship: Harper hasn't come out to her conservative family yet. Delivering all the warmth of a Hallmark card with none of the cheesiness, and bolstered by a stellar supporting cast including Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Dan Levy, Happiest Season is a smart, modern Christmas movie with emotional punch.

Drama

Nomadland (2020) Cortesía de TIFF Chloé Zhao's Nomadland swept up awards at film festivals and unsurprisingly won best picture, best director and best actress at the Oscars. Zhao's a true workhorse, directing, editing and writing this contemplative and fascinating drama about a woman (Frances McDormand) who leaves her home to travel around the American West. Get this: Members of the supporting cast are real-life nomads playing fictionalized versions of themselves. See this extraordinary piece of filmmaking from the director who'll bring her unique lens to Marvel's Eternals later this year.

Thriller

Hulu Sarah Paulson's been on a streak, starring in Mrs. America, Ratched and now Run, a thriller from Aneesh Chaganty (check out his excellent directorial debut Searching). In Run, Paulson plays Diane Sherman, a mother looking after her daughter Chloe (Kiera Allen), who uses a wheelchair. But their mother-daughter relationship is more disturbing than it seems. Be captivated by the suspense, mystery and horror as Diane takes helicopter parenting to a new level.

Horror

Hulu As the great Fleabag once said, "Hair is everything." Bad Hair might just take that to the next level. The horror satire set in the '80s follows a young woman who reluctantly agrees to get a weave -- but changing her image to please the image-obsessed music industry has its consequences. Absurdly funny and disturbing at the same time, Bad Hair unravels an entertaining fable that reflects on modern life.