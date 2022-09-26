The Simpsons Season 34 Opening Couch Gag Pays Homage to Chrome's T-Rex Game

Sunday night's season 34 opening of The Simpsons featured a little Google easter egg in the form of an homage to Chrome's error message dinosaur game.

Google's dino game features a gray, pixelated T-Rex in an endless runner that can be played via the no internet connection error page on the Chrome browser.

The Simpsons' famous couch gag -- which changes with every opening of the show -- for the Sept. 25 episode featured a gray, pixelated Simpsons family trying to get to their living room couch. The "no internet" error message also showed up as Homer got stuck on a cactus unable to reach the couch with his family.

Tonight's @TheSimpsons couch gag conceived and animated by the wonderful New Orleans-loving Katrin von Niederhäusern & Janine Wiget pic.twitter.com/JfMSIhXFey — Matt Selman (@mattselman) September 26, 2022

You can see every season of The Simpsons up to season 32 on Disney Plus. The new season airs weekly on Fox.