Culture Entertainment

The Simpsons Season 34 Opening Couch Gag Pays Homage to Chrome's T-Rex Game

An endless runner with the Simpson family.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
simpsons-google-chrome
The Simpsons

Sunday night's season 34 opening of The Simpsons featured a little Google easter egg in the form of an homage to Chrome's error message dinosaur game.

Google's dino game features a gray, pixelated T-Rex in an endless runner that can be played via the no internet connection error page on the Chrome browser. 

The Simpsons' famous couch gag -- which changes with every opening of the show -- for the Sept. 25 episode featured a gray, pixelated Simpsons family trying to get to their living room couch. The "no internet" error message also showed up as Homer got stuck on a cactus unable to reach the couch with his family.

You can see every season of The Simpsons up to season 32 on Disney Plus. The new season airs weekly on Fox.

