'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Brings Back Tim Allen For Disney Plus Reboot

Before spooky season is even done, Disney gives a look at a holiday revival of festive movie The Santa Clause.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
santa-clauses
Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell return in The Santa Clauses.
Disney Plus

Disney Plus is reviving the popular Tim Allen Santa Clause movies with an original series on the streaming service this holiday season.

Disney dropped the first trailer for The Santa Clauses on Thursday, giving us a glimpse at a familiar Santa Claus who hangs up his boots and beard to spend more time living a normal life with his family.

Faced with a world in which the kids to whom he once delivered presents have stopped believing in the magic of Christmas, Allen's Santa finds a new clause in his contract allowing him to retire.

Santa (formerly known as Scott Calvin), his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd), his wife Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell) and their children Cal (Austin Kane) and Sandra (played by Allen's real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick) move to the regular world, but are soon drawn back into the magical North Pole when it becomes clear Santa "retired too soon [and] hired the wrong guy."

Elves begin disappearing and Christmas itself is at risk of ending.

Also returning from the original movies is David Krumholtz as head elf Bernard.

The first two episodes of the holiday series premiere Nov. 16 on Disney Plus. You can watch the full trailer below.

