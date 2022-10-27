'The Santa Clauses' Disney Plus Series Trailer Drops Ahead of the Holidays

Disney Plus is reviving the beloved Tim Allen Santa Clause movies with an original series on the streaming service this holiday season.

Disney dropped the first trailer for The Santa Clauses on Thursday, giving us a glimpse at a Santa Claus who hangs up his boots and beard to spend more time living a normal life with his family.

Faced with a world where the kids he once brought presents to have grown up and stopped believing in the magic of Christmas, Santa finds a new clause allowing him to retire.

Santa/Scott Calvin, his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd), his wife Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell) and their children Cal (Austin Kane) and Sandra (played by Tim Allen's real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick) move to the regular world, but are soon drawn back into the magical North Pole when it becomes clear Santa "retired too soon [and] hired the wrong guy."

Elves begin disappearing and Christmas itself is at risk of ending.

Also returning from the original movies is David Krumholtz as head elf Bernard.

The first two episodes of the holiday series premiere Nov. 16 on Disney Plus. You can watch the full trailer below.