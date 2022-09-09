Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Culture Entertainment

'The Rings of Power' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 4 Hit Prime Video?

Here are the exact release times across multiple time zones for the next chapter of The Lord of the Rings prequel.

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
A young Galadriel standing in silver armour with a fiery explosion behind her in a village
Morfydd Clark plays a young Galadriel.
Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, aka the most expensive show ever made, is following a tantalizing weekly release schedule (like many big shows nowadays). We're now up to episode 4, streaming on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. PT.

The first two episodes dropped on Sept. 1, before the release schedule adopted a more familiar one episode a week format. Find the exact release time for your time zone below.

The Rings of Power episode release schedule

Catch a new episode of The Lord of The Rings prequel series each week.

  • 9 p.m. PDT -- Thursdays
  • 12 a.m. EDT -- Fridays
  • 1 a.m. Brazil -- Fridays
  • 5 a.m. UK -- Fridays
  • 6 a.m. CEST -- Fridays
  • 9:30 a.m. IST -- Fridays
  • 1 p.m. JST -- Fridays
  • 2 p.m. AU -- Fridays
  • 4 p.m. NZ -- Fridays
"Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, fans of the movies, and more intense lore fiends," wrote CNET's Erin Carson of the expensive new series. Reviews were initially positive, but less enthusiastic takes have swooped in.

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age. They include the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, and the last alliance between Elves and men.

The eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power continues until Oct. 14.

