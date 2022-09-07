Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
'The Rings of Power' on Prime Video: Here's When Episode 3 Hits Your Time Zone

Here's exactly when you can watch more of The Rings of Power.

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
A young Galadriel standing in silver armour with a fiery explosion behind her in a village
Morfydd Clark plays a young Galadriel.
Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is live! Not one, but two episodes are available to watch on Prime Video.

Reviews were initially positive, but less enthusiastic takes have swooped in. "Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, fans of the movies, and more intense lore fiends," wrote CNET's Erin Carson.

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age. They include the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, and the last alliance between Elves and men.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' episode release schedule

Episodes are dropping weekly, three hours later than the premiere time, for the rest of the season.

  • 9 p.m. PDT -- Thursdays
  • 12 a.m. EDT -- Fridays
  • 1 a.m. Brazil -- Fridays
  • 5 a.m. UK — Fridays
  • 6 a.m. CEST -- Fridays
  • 9:30 a.m. IST -- Fridays
  • 1 p.m. JST -- Fridays
  • 2 p.m. AU -- Fridays
  • 4 p.m. NZ -- Fridays

