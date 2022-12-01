'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Gets March 1 Release Date on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 3 will bring Mando and Grogu back to Disney Plus on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Disney revealed on Thursday. The release date follows Star Wars show Andor wrapping up last week.
Grogu and his armored dad return to the streaming service in early 2023.
