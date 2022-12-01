'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Gets March 1 Release Date on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 3 will bring Mando and Grogu back to on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Disney revealed on Thursday. The release date follows Star Wars show Andor wrapping up last week.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TArlFDw9ET — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) December 1, 2022

This article will be updated shortly.