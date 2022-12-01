Gifts for $25 or Less Spotify Wrapped Neuralink Brain Chip Black Hole Burps Light of 1,000 Trillion Suns Stamp Price Increase Streaming Services to Cancel Melatonin Rival Monkeypox Renamed
Culture Entertainment

'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Gets March 1 Release Date on Disney Plus

Grogu and his armored dad return to the streaming service in early 2023.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Mando and Grogu will be back on March 1.
Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian season 3 will bring Mando and Grogu back to Disney Plus on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Disney revealed on Thursday. The release date follows Star Wars show Andor wrapping up last week.

This article will be updated shortly.