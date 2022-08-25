'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': First Reactions Are Here

Twitter reactions to Amazon's highly anticipated TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have started to pour in from folks who have already watched the first two episodes, which are set to drop together on Prime Video on Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone).
Critics referred to what they've seen as "gorgeous to look at," "grand, bold and ambitious" and "a cinematic experience."
Author Neil Gaiman also chimed in on the social media platform, calling the first episodes "really, really fun."
"I remember buying the Silmarillion as a schoolboy when it was published and it very much not being the prequel I was hoping for," Gaiman wrote. "This is the sort of thing I wanted to experience back then. I'll watch the whole series when it drops, with enthusiasm."
What should Lord of the Rings fans expect? Lucy James, a senior video producer at CNET sister site GameSpot, wrote that "beyond a couple of cheeky nods, it's not trying to be [Peter] Jackson's trilogy, it's standing apart on its own."
"Watching it feels like stepping back into Middle-earth," wrote Devan Coggan, a senior writer for Entertainment Weekly.
While the vast majority of the tweets I spotted leaned positive, some hinted at room for improvement. "The Rings of Power (first 2 eps) is better than the marketing materials would have you believe but has work to do making the plot exciting," wrote Rob Keyes, editorial, brand & PR director for Screen Rant, Collider and Comic Book Resources. "It feels massive and sets up the factions well but pacing is off."
There are eight total episodes lined up for The Rings of Power, which is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo and Markella Kavenagh, among others. It's reportedly the most expensive TV series ever made.
Here are more reactions to The Rings of Power: