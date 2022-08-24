'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': First Reactions Are Here

Twitter reactions to Amazon's highly anticipated TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have started to pour in from folks who have already watched the first two episodes, which are set to drop together on Prime Video on Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone).

Journalists referred to what they've seen as "grand, bold and ambitious," "a cinematic experience" and "a spectacular sight to behold."

I watched the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: it’s grand, bold, and ambitious, and I absolutely loved it. The shots of Middle-earth were stunning and I wish everyone could see it on the big screen pic.twitter.com/agmGn3PrbZ — Kat Moon 孟祥悅 (@katxmoon) August 24, 2022

Author Neil Gaiman also chimed in on the social media platform, calling the first episodes "really, really fun."

"I remember buying the Silmarillion as a schoolboy when it was published and it very much not being the prequel I was hoping for," Gaiman wrote. "This is the sort of thing I wanted to experience back then. I'll watch the whole series when it drops, with enthusiasm."

Really, really fun. I remember buying the Silmarillion as a schoolboy when it was published and it very much not being the prequel I was hoping for. This is the sort of thing I wanted to experience back then. I'll watch the whole series when it drops, with enthusiasm. https://t.co/eEcGJvCOjk — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 24, 2022

What should Lord of the Rings fans expect? Lucy James, a senior video producer at CNET sister site GameSpot, wrote that "beyond a couple of cheeky nods, it's not trying to be [Peter] Jackson's trilogy, it's standing apart on its own."

"Watching it feels like stepping back into Middle-earth," wrote Devan Coggan, a senior writer for Entertainment Weekly.

While the vast majority of the tweets I spotted leaned positive, some hinted at room for improvement. "The Rings of Power (first 2 eps) is better than the marketing materials would have you believe but has work to do making the plot exciting," wrote Rob Keyes, editorial, brand & PR director for Screen Rant, Collider and Comic Book Resources. "It feels massive and sets up the factions well but pacing is off."

The Rings of Power (first 2 eps) is better than the marketing materials would have you believe but has work to do making the plot exciting. It feels massive and sets up the factions well but pacing is off. The Dwarves are already cooler than in The Hobbit! #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/crqr3wLCSh — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 24, 2022

There are eight total episodes lined up for The Rings of Power, which is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo and Markella Kavenagh, among others. It's reportedly the most expensive TV series ever made.

Here are more reactions to The Rings of Power:

I've seen the first 2 episodes of #LordOfTheRings #TheRingsOfPower. It is stunningly gorgeous to look at, and the score is beautiful. It also takes a while to get going, and there's a LOT going on. But for fans of the movies, it'll take you right back at points once it's rolling. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 24, 2022

"Rings of Power" is a cinematic experience. In a perfect world, we would watch it on a big screen. It's pure Tolkien and yet feels very connected to Peter Jackson's movies. The FX are brilliant, the acting is superb and the PROLOGUE itself will destroy any awful feeling you had. pic.twitter.com/OQujU0qOYP — Salem (@rodrigosalem) August 24, 2022

Having seen the first two episodes of #RingsOfPower, I have to admit I was surprised how much I liked it. The lush and expansive series very much breathes new life into the franchise. And it’s a show that I think people will enjoy once they allow themselves to be sucked into it. — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) August 24, 2022

I've seen #RingsofPower and I can say for certain you're in for a treat. Big, bold, and beautiful to behold. TBD if it'll sit alongside Jackson's films or deserve Tolkien's name, but for now it's all the maximalist pizazz one might expect from a historically expensive production. pic.twitter.com/Fgwh5L8eYC — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) August 24, 2022

Had the pleasure of joining a theater full of Tolkien fans in watching the first 2 episodes of #TheRingsOfPower . Can’t wait to say more, but there were more things for deep lore fans than I expected, and I walked away excited for what’s to come. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/f0T8IYJLuc — The Nerd of the Rings (@nerdoftherings1) August 24, 2022

Okay so the first two episodes of #LordoftheRings #RingsofPower are a spectacular sight to behold. The scale, scope, ambition and grandiosity is unrivaled on TV. It also has the laborious task of introducing SO much necessary world building that it takes a bit to set flight. — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) August 24, 2022

Social media embargo is up for #LordofTheRings #TheRingsofPower #LOTR, so: I’ve seen the first 2 episodes. I had been skeptical...but I was very pleasantly surprised. It is actually good! Very good! Visuals & tone are just right. IMO, a great addition to the Tolkien world — Lauren Sarner (@LaurenSarner) August 24, 2022