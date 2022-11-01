The Last of Us Will Seemingly Hit HBO Max on Jan. 15

HBO Max's much anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us will apparently kick off on Jan. 15, with Eurogamer reporting Tuesday that the release date showed up on the streaming service's homepage. CNET can verify that the release date was visible on the HBO Max TV app, but has since been removed.

Nico Parker, Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal and Nick Offerman star in the TV show based on developer Naughty Dog's popular PlayStation video game. Set 20 years after the fall of modern civilization, The Last of Us follows survivors Joel and 14-year-old Ellie as they trek across the post-apocalyptic United States -- the original game hit PS3 in 2013 (and recently got a PS5 remake), with a sequel landing on PS4 in 2020.

Initial footage from the series was teased in August before a full trailer dropped in September, but the official premier date remained undisclosed until now.

HBO's dedicated page for the series still says the series is coming in 2023, but doesn't specify an exact release date. However, HBO Max subscribers in the US can watch a sneak peek of the series, which showed Jan. 15 as the premier date.

The TV series is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin, who was behind HBO's acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries, and Neil Druckmann, creator of The Last of Us video game.

HBO did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.