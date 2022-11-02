'The Last of Us' Hits HBO Max on Jan. 15

HBO's much anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us is set to kick off on the cable channel and HBO Max on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the company said Wednesday. The confirmation comes after the release briefly showed up on the streaming service's homepage Tuesday.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nico Parker and Nick Offerman star in the TV show based on developer Naughty Dog's popular PlayStation video game. Set 20 years after the fall of modern civilization, The Last of Us follows survivors Joel and 14-year-old Ellie (Pascal and Ramsey) as they trek across a postapocalyptic US in the wake of a terrifyingly realistic fungal brain infection turning much of the population into aggressive, cannibalistic mutants.

To the edge of the universe and back. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/TPJxOBZRBr — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) November 2, 2022

The original game hit PS3 in 2013 (and recently got a PS5 remake), with a sequel landing on PS4 in 2020. Initial footage from the series was teased in August before a full trailer dropped in September.

The TV series is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin, who was behind HBO's acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries, and Neil Druckmann, creator of The Last of Us video game.