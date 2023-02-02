'The Last of Us' Clicker Twerks With Pedro Pascal on TikTok
A TikTok posted by Saturday Night Live proves the monsters from The Last of Us can still get down.
Meara Isenberg
Meara IsenbergAssociate Editor
Meara is an associate editor on CNET's Culture team
Pedro Pascal will make his SNL hosting debut on Feb. 4.
Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images
If you've been watching The Last of Us on HBO Max, you probably think the infected wouldn't make great dance partners. Star Pedro Pascal and a person dressed as one of the show's terrifying Clickers set out to prove otherwise in a video posted by Saturday Night Live's TikTok account on Wednesday, dancing together to Latto's "Big Energy."