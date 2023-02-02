Galaxy S23 Ultra First Look After Layoffs, Meta Focuses on 'Efficiency' Everything Samsung Revealed at Unpacked 'Angel Wings' for Satellites 'Shot on a Galaxy S23' GABA and Great Sleep Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown 12 Best Cardio Workouts
Culture Entertainment

'The Last of Us' Clicker Twerks With Pedro Pascal on TikTok

A TikTok posted by Saturday Night Live proves the monsters from The Last of Us can still get down.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Pedro Pascal SNL
Pedro Pascal will make his SNL hosting debut on Feb. 4.
Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

If you've been watching The Last of Us on HBO Max, you probably think the infected wouldn't make great dance partners. Star Pedro Pascal and a person dressed as one of the show's terrifying Clickers set out to prove otherwise in a video posted by Saturday Night Live's TikTok account on Wednesday, dancing together to Latto's "Big Energy." 

The brief clip, also posted to SNL's Instagram Reels, came ahead of Pascal's SNL hosting debut on Feb. 4. There's twerking. A potential reference to Pascal's past acceptance of being the internet's "Daddy." It's everything a TikTok should be. 

@nbcsnl

♬ original sound - Saturday Night Live - SNL

HBO's The Last of Us is based on the acclaimed video game of the same name and stars Pascal and Bella Ramsey as survivors after a fungal pandemic destroys civilization. 

SNL also released a promo earlier on Wednesday with Pascal and what appears to be the same gruesome Clicker. Pascal tries to take out the monster, but it turns out to be a cast member.

Watch The Last of Us on HBO Max
See at HBO Max

