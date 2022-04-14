'The Kids in the Hall' Red Band Trailer Takes On Toxic Workplaces in Amazon Revival

Canadian sketch comedy show The Kids in the Hall is returning with eight new episodes on Prime Video, and Amazon has released a couple of madcap trailers. Above is the cleaner version -- and there's a much filthier red band trailer below.
The original cast return: actors/comedians Dave Foley, Scott Thompson, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Bruce McCulloch. They're reprising many fan favorite characters, as well as introducing new ones. Fingers crossed for more Crushing Your Head Guy, Chicken Lady and Thompson's spot-on impression of Queen Elizabeth when the show streams on Prime Video from May 13.
The trailers joke about how the show is funded not by the devil but by something close: Amazon. It's funny because it's true!
Here's the more explicit red band trailer, which features gags about such bang-up-to-date subjects as toxic workplaces, masturbating on Zoom and, er, Ikea. You have been warned:
Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is attached to the new show as executive producer, which is the first Canadian Amazon Original Series.
The Kids in the Hall originally aired on Comedy Central and CBC in Canada from 1989 to 1995. The cast also wrote and starred in 1996 movie Brain Candy, and reunited for 2010 CBC miniseries Death Comes to Town.
"Well no way out of it now," The Kids in the Hall cast member Dave Foley tweeted on Thursday. "In fact, we are already busy writing our uniquely horrible brand of sketch comedy."
Fans on social media were quick to show their excitement online when the reboot was first announced back in March 2020. "Thirty Helens agree. This is fantastic news," one fan tweeted. Wrote another, "The greatest show has returned!"
